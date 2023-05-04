Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.37. 902,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,576. The company has a market cap of $292.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.77 and a 200 day moving average of $305.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

