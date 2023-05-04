Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,727 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.1% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.7 %

HQY traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.62. 110,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.