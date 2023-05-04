Analysts Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Target Price at $36.83

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $222.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

