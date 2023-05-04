Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Target Price at $23.82

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. KE has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

About KE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in KE by 73.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 681,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 289,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KE by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 125,277 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,485,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.