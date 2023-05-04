Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Target Price at $23.82

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.82.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
KE Price Performance
NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. KE has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
