Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Target Price at $29.29

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,474,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after purchasing an additional 190,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

MFC opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

