Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $43.44

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $422,060 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,501,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

