Analyzing Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom N/A N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy N/A 48.49% 8.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Hammerhead Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom $87.43 billion 0.15 $1.87 billion $2.16 0.51 Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.09 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerhead Energy.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Hammerhead Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 175.2 kilometers that comprises 254 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.8 megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; produces crude oil and gas condensate; and produces other goods, as well as provides other works and rendering of other services. Further, it offers oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons; and sells refined products. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

