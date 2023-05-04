Andrew David Oddie Sells 3,630 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,437 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $22,152.33.

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,334 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $19,768.98.

On Monday, March 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 570 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $5,608.80.

Funko Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Funko by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $4,536,000. Finally, TCG Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $136,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.