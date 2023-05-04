Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.13 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 202,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 95,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

Angling Direct Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of £18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.46.

Get Angling Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angling Direct

In related news, insider Chris Keen purchased 20,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,496.75). 33.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.