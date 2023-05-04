Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,263,420 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,406,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,664,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 24,508,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,090,957. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 292,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 267,019 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.