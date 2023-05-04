Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Antero Resources Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of AR opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 3.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,591,000 after purchasing an additional 178,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
