Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AON by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.55. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $334.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

