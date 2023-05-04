Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 82000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Apex Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Apex Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.