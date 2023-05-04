Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Apple has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Apple has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $165.79. 70,216,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,530,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

