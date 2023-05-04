Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 3,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
