Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 3,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

