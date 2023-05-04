AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $134.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $119.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

