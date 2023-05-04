Aramark Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Aramark has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

