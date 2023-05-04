ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 160,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,790. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

