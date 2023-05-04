Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 432,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcimoto

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arcimoto by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

Arcimoto Company Profile

NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.27. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm?s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Articles

