Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ARNC traded up $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,692,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.
ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
