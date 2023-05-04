Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $703.31 million, a P/E ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

