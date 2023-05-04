Ardor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.17 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $88.26 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

