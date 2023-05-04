Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

