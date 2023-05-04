Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
