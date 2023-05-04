Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 220 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $263.61 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

