Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

TMUS stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.