Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $231.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.