Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

