Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.69 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,045,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $354.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.79 and its 200-day moving average is $367.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.