Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.55 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.