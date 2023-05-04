Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

