Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

