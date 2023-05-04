ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,142 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. 420,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,956. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

