ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after purchasing an additional 408,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,829,000 after purchasing an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,900,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,844 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $70.26. 237,286 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

