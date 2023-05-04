ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.55. 304,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,669. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average of $201.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

