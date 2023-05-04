ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 287,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FYLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 12,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

