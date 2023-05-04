ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,999. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

