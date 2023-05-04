Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.6 %
ARWR stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Featured Stories
