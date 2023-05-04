Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.6 %

ARWR stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

