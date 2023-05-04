Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.4 %

APAM opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $8,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.