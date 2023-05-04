ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASA opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

