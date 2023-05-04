ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASA opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.