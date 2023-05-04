ASD Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $65.45 million and $4.10 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,877.57 or 0.99953539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10236501 USD and is down -13.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,895,248.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

