ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.76

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.76 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 46439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

ASGN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 311.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 56.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

