Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 3.0 %
APWC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.