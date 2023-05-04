Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 3.0 %

APWC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

