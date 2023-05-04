Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Up 29%

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) shot up 29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

