Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.
Astec Industries Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of ASTE traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. 66,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $921.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.50.
Astec Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Astec Industries Company Profile
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.