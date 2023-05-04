Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Astec Industries Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of ASTE traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. 66,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $921.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

