Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Atico Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

Atico Mining ( CVE:ATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.0564738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

