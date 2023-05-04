Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

TSE:AI opened at C$11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$504.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.39. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.15 and a 12-month high of C$13.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.16 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 79.44% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1126761 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.88 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

