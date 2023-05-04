Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.55. 3,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69, a current ratio of 42.48 and a quick ratio of 102.54. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.15 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.16 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 79.44%. Analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1126761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.88 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

