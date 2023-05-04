Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 77,000 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up 0.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 2,231,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

