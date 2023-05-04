Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. HEICO accounts for about 3.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEICO Trading Down 2.0 %

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

HEI stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 108,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

